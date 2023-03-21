Obituaries

Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80

Published on March 21, 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI - BGC Office - Arrivals

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Willis Reed, a former 7-time All-Star for the New York Knicks, has passed away. He was 80 years old.

Reed was drafted in the second round by the Knicks in the 1964 NBA draft. He was that year’s Rookie of the Year and went to seven straight All-Star games. He also made the All-NBA Team five times. The former center and power forward helped New York win titles in 1970 and 1973, and was the league MVP in the 1969-70 season.

According to Bill Bradley, a US Senator and former Knicks teammate, Reed passed away as a result of congestive heart issues. He was receiving treatment at the Texas Heart Institute in Houston, but the location of his death has yet to be confirmed.

 

Willis Reed, Center, of the New York Knicks grimaces while waiting for the Boston Celtics to shoot free-throws during an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on November 8, 1973.
Reed’s NBA career was shortened due to injuries. The All-Time Knick eventually went on to coach the Knicks and New Jersey Nets, and made a coaching stop at Creighton in between.

