Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The couple has a second child, who has been removed from their custody.
If Fentanyl is kept in the house, health officials recommend keeping any unused Opioid medications out of reach of children. They also suggest calling the Poison Control Hotline (1-800-222-1222) and keeping Narcan nearby as well. Narcan can reverse an opioid overdose in the video below Nurse Robin Harry goes through the steps to administer Narcan.
source: wusa9.com
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
- A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!
- Early Voting Started Today: Find Out Where to Vote Here
- Black Radio United For The Vote
- Protester Files Civil Lawsuit After Being Forcefully Sedated By Paramedics While Handcuffed
- Family Of 11-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Police At State Fair Believe His Civil Rights Were Violated
- Chicago Violated Civil Rights Of Residents With Relocation Of Polluted Scrap Metal Facility
- Indiana Women’s Prison Infiltrated By Male Inmates, Subjected To Rape And “Night Of Terror”
- Suspected D.C. Kidnap Victim Found Safe, Armed Boyfriend Still At Large
- Two Black Girls Charged In Hate Crime For NYC Bus Attack, Shouted “I Hate White People”
- Dallas Taco Bell Manager Throws Boiling Water On Customers Over Wrong Order
VA Parents Arrested After Their Infant Dies From Fentanyl Overdose was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To "That Look" Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Reveals Affair With The Network’s Founder Bob Johnson, Twitter Reacts
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
Tyga & Avril Lavigne Confirm Relationship With Paris Kiss, Twitter Is Baffled At The Unlikely Couple
-
Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Sues Golfer For $30M After Tricking Her To Leave His Home, Twitter Reacts
-
Michael Irvin Misconduct Lawsuit: Release Of Surveillance Video Causes Split Reactions
-
Can't Say Goodbye: 15 Bobby Caldwell Songs We Won't Soon Forget
-
50 Cent Issues Warning To Former Employee Who Stole $2 Million