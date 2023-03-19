Queen of fashion, Mary J. Blige , was spotted on Instagram over the weekend serving a LEWK in a Versace ensemble and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!
Check out the stylish post below.
If there’s one thing Mary is going to do, it’s serve a LEWk and give us fashion envy in the process! Go, Mary! What do you think about her latest ensemble?
DON’T MISS…
Mary J. Blige Is Set To Receive The Icon Award At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Mary J. Blige And Misa Hylton Give Us Fashion Envy While Kicking It Courtside At The Brooklyn Nets Game
Mary J. Blige Speaks On Not Getting Paid For Her Upcoming Halftime Performance, Calling It An ‘Opportunity Of A Lifetime’
Mary J. Blige Shines In A Versace Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To "That Look" Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Reveals Affair With The Network’s Founder Bob Johnson, Twitter Reacts
-
Tyga & Avril Lavigne Confirm Relationship With Paris Kiss, Twitter Is Baffled At The Unlikely Couple
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Sues Golfer For $30M After Tricking Her To Leave His Home, Twitter Reacts
-
Michael Irvin Misconduct Lawsuit: Release Of Surveillance Video Causes Split Reactions
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir
-
Can't Say Goodbye: 15 Bobby Caldwell Songs We Won't Soon Forget