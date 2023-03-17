Matt Barnes Ordered To Pay Over $133K In Back Child Support To Ex Gloria Govan

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Matt Barnes has had a lucrative career in the media world since retiring from the NBA, but he’s allegedly not spreading the wealth.

According to TMZ, legal documents reveal that Barnes is behind on child support payments to the tune of $133,976.54 for the twin boys Isaiah and Carter he shares with Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan.

This isn’t the first time the California native has been to court over child support, despite his monthly mandatory monthly payments getting dropped from $20,000 to $7,500 in 2018.

The reduction came after Barnes believed that Govan’s husband and five-time NBA champ Derek Fisher was paying for much of her lifestyle because she reported that she only received $1,250 in monthly income but listed nearly $20,000 in monthly expenses.

The NBA Champ also found himself in some legal trouble due to his personal life’s woes in other instances like when he spit on his fiancée’s ex-husband, former football player David Patterson Jr.

The saliva spewing occurred back in January shortly before a San Francisco 49ers playoff game and ended with Barnes filing a restraining order against Patterson.

The court documents that Barnes filed for a restraining order state that Patterson “hunted” him “down and aggressively confronted” him.

The retired NBA vet then said Patterson shoved and pushed him in an attempt to calm things down.

“I did not want the altercation to physically escalate further,” Matt Barnes added in the paperwork, “and off of frustration with him seeking me out and his unrelenting repeated harassment, I spit in his direction in disgust.”

