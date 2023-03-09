Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart Tease New Show – Trending on the Timeline

Would you be Nick Cannon’s next baby Mama? It’s DJ Misses and I’m about to tell you what’s trending on that timeline. So the other day Nick Cannon recently revealed that he was about to have a new game show hosted by Kevin Hart, and it was called, “Who’s Gonna be my Baby Mama now?” We all know Nick is our favorite baby daddy, but everybody was not here for that. Nick then revealed that it was just a prank and him and Kevin Hart are coming out with their new show in April called “Celebrity Prank Wars.” So you got us, Nick, real cute. Let’s stop playing.
