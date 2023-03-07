Congratulations are in order for Rotimi and his wife as the couple has welcomed their second child together.
The beautiful couple took to Instagram to announce the birth of their baby girl, Imani.
“I Still Can’t Wrap My Mind Around To Think I’m Here To Announce The Beautiful Birth Of My Daughter Imani ! I’m Overwhelmed With Love Today @vanessamdee You Are Nothing Short Of A Superhero ! Our Second Child Together & Seven Now Has A Little Sister To Watch Over God You Have Poured Blessings On Me So Many Times So I Will Scream My Praises Back To You ! I’m Forever Grateful,” Rotimi said in a post.
Check out the adorable video below:
Congratulations to couple and we wish them all the best!
The post Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee Announce The Birth Of Their Baby Girl appeared first on 92 Q.
