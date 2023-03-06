Big Up, Big Let Down: Florida Rights Restoration Committee & Ja Morant

Amanda kicks off today’s Big Up with saluting the “Florida Rights Restoration Committee.” The Orlando-based group behind restoring felon voting rights has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The committee was nominated by the American Friends Service Committee and Quaker Peace and Social Witness which JUST so happen to be the same group that a lady who is faking as a Muslim woman when she’s really a white woman, but we digress.
Today’s big let down is NBA All-Star Ja Morant. The rising star filmed himself on Instagram live with a gun. This and other indicates led the Memphis Grizzles to suspend the guard for at least 2 games.
WATCH BELOW
Check out this and more in today’s episode of the Amanda Seales Show. Listen wherever you check out your favorite podcasts
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And 'Satanic' GRAMMYs
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Amanda Seales Show 'LL Cool J Better Call Maury' | EPISODE 56
-
Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes
-
Ben Stein Misses Aunt Jemima, The “Large African American Woman… Making Pancakes,” Twitter’s Outraged
-
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
-
Bobby Brown Gives Ricky Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss
-
Damian Lillard Drug Tested Immediately After 71-Point Game, Twitter Reacts To Record-Breaking Performance