Monica On The Backstory Podcast with Colby Colb | Episode 17

R&B star Monica discusses her legendary career starting as a teen sensation and growing up in the music business. She touches on her many achievements in the music business and in life.
Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on Itunes or wherever you stream podcasts.
