Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

When two Queens connect, fashionable magic happens. Artists Erykah Badu and Teyana Taylor posed front row at designer Thom Browne’s New York Week Fashion Week (NYFW) Show, and of course, the ladies brought the style!

Thom Browne’s NYFW show was dripping with prints galore, and our favorite girls, Erykah Badu and Teyana Taylor, were in the building and wrapped fabulously in the designer’s threads. From the looks of her layered ensemble, Badu donned a few outfits in one. The “Tyrone” hitmaker rocked an oversized Thom Browne coat over a suit skirt set with suspenders. Staying true to her eccentric style, Badu complemented her look with a printed headdress, gold rollers, gold-rimmed eyeglasses, a gold grill, and popping red lipstick. Her fingers were dripping in gold rings, and a silk scarf was tied around her neck.

Taylor hit up the show, rocking a unique Thom Browne pantsuit that featured a paisley and plaid pattern. She accessorized the look with a red, white, and blue stripe tie and a plaid and paisley print throw that she wore draped over her right shoulder. The singer set her outfit off with a paisley print dog-shaped bag, stripe socks, and black loafers. Her brown-rimmed eyeglasses and multi-colored jeweled necklace gave the garb a classic look.

DON’T MISS…

Erykah Badu Is Divine On The Cover Of Vogue’s March Issue

Teyana Taylor Gave Off Sexy-Cool Vibes At A Pre-Grammy Party In An Oversized Amiri Coat

Summer Walker And Doula Erykah Badu Prepare To Welcome Her Second Child

Erykah Badu And Teyana Taylor Were A Fashionable Front Row Duo At The Thom Browne NYFW Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com