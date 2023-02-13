Sheryl Lee Ralph Makes Black History at the Super Bowl

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 Super Bowl was iconic for many reasons but did you notice that Black History was made at this game?

Emmy winner and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph made Black History by performing the National Black Anthem ‘Life Every Voice and Sing’ at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, just before the game between The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Two years ago Alicia Keys performed during the Super Bowl pre-broadcast show, but Sheryl Lee Ralph marked the first person to perform this song during the actual game broadcast.

Ralph took the stage in a beautiful red custom look by Harbison Studio backed by a choir in all-white suits. The National Black Anthem ‘Life Every Voice and Sing’ is a hymn that became a staple during the civil rights era and was known for being a rallying cry during the movement written by James Weldon Johnson.

The hymn eventually became the official song of the NAACP in 1919.

To watch her historic Super Bowl performance click here

