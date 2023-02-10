Trending on the Timeline: Orlando Brown Pleads Insanity

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

One of our favorite childhood actors is really going through it right now. Its DJ Misses and I’m about to get into what’s trending on that timeline. So lately we haven’t really heard that much from actor Orlando Brown after he was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing in December. Now his lawyers are working overtime so he doesn’t have to stand trial, but the lawyers hope to get a mental evaluation so he can plead insanity and not have to go to trial for anything at all. You know I continue to keep you updated on that. Let’s keep Orlando Brown in our prayers. It’s always sad to see our childhood favorite actors just go through life so we love you, Orlando Brown. We’ll keep you in our prayers. Make sure you like comment and share.

