Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Founder of The Black Lawyers for Justice, Malik Shabazz will discuss justice for Sinzae Reed, the 13-year-old who was gunned down by his white neighbor. The neighbor was originally charged with murder only to have charges dropped following a claim of self-defense. The teen’s mother will join attorney Shabazz in explaining the problem. Before we hear from attorney Shabazz, a Panel of educators discusses the issues in our school system. Music Historian Bill Carpenter will kick off the program. Bill will explore Gospel Music as part of our Black History Month celebrations.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Attorney Malik Shabazz, Bill Carpenter & An Educators Panel Discussion l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com