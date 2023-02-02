Author & Georgetown Law Professor Paul Butler Talks Policing Black Men, Classified Docs

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Policing or the lack thereof is a constant conversation that we hope will end. However, with the death of Tyre Nichols and now Anthony Lowe, a double amputee who was killed in a police-related shooting in Huntington Park Police, near Los Angeles, is there anything that can be done to prevent these incidents?

Paul Butler, Georgetown Law Professor and author of the book “Chokehold: Policing Black Men” joins the Russ Parr Morning Show to discuss the subject. Butler explains that statistically, black people are as likely to be shot by a black or Hispanic officer as a white one, so in many cases, this is not a race issue. What role does mental health play and how should it be policed?

Also, President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence are all in the news for continuing to hold top-secret classified documents after their terms (Biden was Vice President at the time). is this as big a deal as some are making it out to be?

