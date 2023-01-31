Latto’s Panties Garner Almost 100K On eBay After Fan Shades Her For Wearing The Same Undies In Her Photos

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Latto turned a little unsolicited commentary into a bag, and we’re not mad at her.

After a “fan” noticed that the rapper had the same cheetah-print undies worn in a previous photo, the 24-year old rapper took to social media to clear the air.

Initially, the rapper kept it cute with an unbothered response. “Oh no, its the panty police,” she replied in a tweet.

Later on, Latto took to her Instagram stories to explain why she has so many cheetah-print undies.

In a video, she explains that while she’s on tour, she ends up spending a lot of money on things like underwear. As she rummages through the drawer, she pulls out fix cheetah print panties, some with the tags still on.

She didn’t stop there.

She later put the undies in question for sale on eBay. The animal-print thong garnered close to 100k, with 105 bidders hoping to get a sniff of the rapper’s lady parts.

The link is no longer active, and it is unclear if Latto made a 100K profit off of $5 Target underwear.

The fact that Latto’s panties are trending, proves that people don’t know how to mind their business. It also shows that there is a wide market out there for used underwear, and now I’m reconsidering my career.

