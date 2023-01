Brandon Smiley, the son of Rickey Smiley has passed away. Brandon is Rickey’s oldest son with his mother Brenda. He also has a daughter named Storm.

Brandon’s passing was confirmed by Rickey on his official Instagram account. No word on the cause of death at this time.

“I just had bad news this morning,” said Smiley in an Instagram video on his official account. “I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus.

Also Watch: Rickey Smiley Opens Up About Raising 10 Kids [VIDEO]

Brandon was a comedian in his own right and was featured in the TV One reality show “Rickey Smiley For Real.”

Brandon was 32 years old.

We will have more as it develops.

RELATED CONTENT

Watch Brandon Smiley Put His All Into Karaoke Night Performance

Rickey Smiley Proudly Talks To Sons About The Men They Have Become

Rickey Smiley’s Son, Brandon, Passed Away At 32 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com