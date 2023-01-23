Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Nia Long is making it clear she’s definitely not tied down right now.

Long was recently the subject of internet rumors after she was spotted holding hands with Omarion while on the red carpet of her latest movie, You People.

The Shade Room picked up the clip of the two briefly being hand in hand, and Long hopped in the comments to make sure the friendly touch wasn’t misconstrued by the masses.

“Everybody simmer down,” she wrote. “I’m single AF.”

While at the premiere for the Kenya Barris–directed flick –which also stars him, Jonah Hill, and Lauren London– the two were spotted hugging as well but Long was quick to shut down anything that suggested she wasn’t happily single.

The single life is relatively new to Long, who, after over a decade, got out of long term with embattled Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka in December. It was the result of Udoka getting suspended for an entire season for having an improper relationship with a female member of the Celtics staff. The relationship was initially consensual, but the woman later accused the coach of making unwanted advances.

As the story played out in public, Long made it clear that she was done with Udoka, who is also the father of their 11-year-old son Kez.

It was her son’s involvement in the Udoka drama that plagued her the most.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” the Boyz n the Hood actress said. “No one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

Nia Long Shoots Down Dating Rumors After Sharing Red Carpet With Omarion: “I’m Single AF.” was originally published on cassiuslife.com