Sunday evening was a tough night for fans of the Dallas Cowboys. Their 19-12 loss to the San Fransisco 49ers was the final nail in the coffin for any hopes that this would be their year.

As highlights from the game made rounds throughout social media, another set of clips also caught some attention. A fan in a CeeDee Lamb jersey slammed another man, wearing Ezekiel Elliott gear, straight to the ground.

In the short video posted on Twitter, you can see where others jumped in – resulting in several punches and kicks for the man sporting Elliott attire. Luckily the sparring crowded was broken up.

But that wasn’t all.A second video shows several people shoving one anther and taking wild swings.

https://twitter.com/DallasTexasTV/status/1617358231076065281?s=20&t=yoIffDsLuA-rwKGKgnEBDA

[VIDEO] Brawl Erupts At Stadium During Dallas Cowboys Watch Party was originally published on theboxhouston.com