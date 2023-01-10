Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ye fka Kanye West is apparently out of hiding, having been spotted driving with a mystery woman recently over the weekend.

According to reports, the controversial artist was captured in public for the first time in several weeks Sunday (Jan. 9). Photographs captured Ye driving a Maybach automobile in Beverly Hills, California while in the company of an unidentified blonde woman. Both were then seen exiting the vehicle at the Waldorf Astoria hotel on Wilshire Boulevard. The rapper was also recently spotted attending a church in the area over the past weekend. He was apparently having a conversation with another church attendee who was unidentified.

There was speculation about Ye’s whereabouts after his former business manager, Thomas St. John, declared that he had gone missing. St. John was looking for the 45-year-old because he intended to serve papers suing Ye for unpaid fees amounting to $4.5 million, but he didn’t have an address. He first attempted to serve the YEEZUS rapper in late December and was in court seeking an extension until March. Further revelations from the filing state that “we were advised about a new law firm for defendants, but not a specific point of contact.”

These sightings come as Ye is still mired in controversy over his string of antisemitic comments which began in October of last year. His spiral continued as he was seen in the company of white supremacist Nick Fuentes, leading to an infamous dinner with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-A-Lago estate in late November of last year. The dinner would later be described by Ye as “tense” because Trump made disparaging comments about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Adding to that, Ye publicly declared an affinity for Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, while appearing on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ podcast a week later which drew more outrage.

The post MAGA Ye Re-Emerges From Hiding With Mystery Woman In Tow appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

MAGA Ye Re-Emerges From Hiding With Mystery Woman In Tow was originally published on hiphopwired.com