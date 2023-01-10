El DeBarge Arrested On Drugs & Weapons Charges In California

Brandon Caldwell is a freelance writer. His work has appeared in The FADER, Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, VIBE, Complex, EBONY, the Village Voice, the Houston Press and more. Follow him on Twitter: @_brandoc

Five-time Grammy-nominated singer El DeBarge has once again found himself in trouble with law enforcement. According to TMZ, the singer was arrested on drugs and weapons charges in Burbank, California.

DeBarge was detailed at a local gas station on Sunday (January 8) around 3:40 a.m. Police on the scene initially noticed DeBarge’s vehicle had expired tags but discovered an expandable metal baton in the car, considered an illegal weapon in California. Police then began to search the vehicle, where they found pepper spray and narcotics they suspected to be heroin.

The singer was also driving with an expired license and was eventually charged with possession of a leaded cane or baton, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other charges.

He posted a $25,000 bond and is due back in court in March.

DeBarge Family Issues

El DeBarge has had a long history of battles with addiction throughout his career. In 2018, the singer was arrested and charged with felony vandalism after allegedly destroying a man’s windshield with a wrench after an argument. Before then, he’d been arrested in 2006 and 2012 on drug possession charges.