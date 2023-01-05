Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Bruce’s Beach — Ukraine War Gets Tech Savvy — “My Race Is The Superior One”

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 5TH, 2023

1. Has Justice Been Served in Bruce Family Land Battle?

The protracted fight by an African American family to regain ownership of valuable California beachfront property recently made another curious turn. Last year, Los Angeles County announced the return of the land once owned by Willa and Charles Bruce, to the heirs. This week it was announced the heirs would be selling the area known as Bruce’s Beach back to the county, and the response was loud and clear as many who have or are still in the fight to get their family land back, with a simple question, Why?

2. Ukraine Military Goes High Tech

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is planning a prolonged campaign of attacks with Iranian-made Shahed drones to exhaust Ukraine.

“We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack on Shaheds. Its bet may be on exhaustion,” Zelensky said in his nightly address Monday.

“On exhaustion of our people, our air defense, our energy sector.”

Zelensky said Ukraine’s main task is to ensure Russia’s drone plans fail. Ukrainian forces have shot down more than 80 since the start of 2023.

3. More European Nations Tighten COVID Rules For China Flights

France, Spain, and England will implement tougher COVID-19 measures for passengers arriving from China, authorities said Friday.

France’s government is requiring negative tests and is urging French citizens to avoid nonessential travel to China. France is also reintroducing mask requirements on flights from China to France.

French health authorities will carry out random PCR tests at airports on passengers arriving from China to identify potential new coronavirus variants. The new rules take effect on Sunday, but officials said it would be a few days before they are fully in place.

4. White Teacher Tells Black Students: My Race is Superior

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE

A White middle school teacher at Bohls Middle School in Pflugerville, Texas began a conversation about racism and racial superiority, causing uproar amongst his students and his school district. The incident was also captured on cellphone video by a student.

The White teacher claimed that he was “ethnocentric” — an adjective that describes evaluating other peoples and cultures according to the standards of one’s own culture. The teacher then says, ‘I think my race is the superior one’ while looking at a table of Black students. “So, white is better than all?”, asked the student who recorded the video. “I think everybody thinks that and they’re just not honest about it,” the teacher responds.

5. Mental Health of NFL Players is Big Concern After Damar Hamlin’s Collapse

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY APRYLETE RUSSELL

As the NFL grapples with the terrifying mid-game collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, some players are expressing a reluctance to return to the field right away, an extension of the growing focus on mental health concerns across the sports landscape.

Hamlin, 24, was still in critical condition in intensive care on Tuesday after making a tackle during Buffalo’s marquee game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He went into cardiac arrest, according to the team.