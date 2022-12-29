Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

As the new year’s weekend fast approaches, we want everyone to get home safe.

The State of Maryland will be offering $20 ride-share credits to ensure you make it home safely after the weekend festivities.

So far, preliminary data shows that police have arrested 975 people on driving under the influence violations.

In an effort to combat impaired drivers, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office is offering a $20 Lyft ride-share credit through a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association, Responsibility.org and Lyft.

Each Marylander is eligible to receive one $20 ride-share credit this weekend while supplies last.

NOTE: A select number of rideshare credits will be available between 4 p.m. and 4 a.m. from Thursday, Dec. 29 through Monday, Jan. 2, using code “NYEMAKEAPLAN2023”

Here’s how to redeem your credit:

Marylanders need to open the Lyft app, choose “payment” from the menu on the top-left corner.

Scroll to the “Add Lyft Pass” section.

Enter the code in, and $20 will be applied to the user’s account.

Each rider is limited to one $20 credit each weekend through the entirety of the campaign.

For more information, click here.

Remember to remain safe and smart, and have a Happy New Year weekend!

The post Maryland To Offer $20 Rideshare Credits New Year's Weekend appeared first on 92 Q.

