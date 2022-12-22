In The Best Man franchise, outside of Harper (Taye Diggs), no character undergoes more changes and faces more adversity than Lance (Morris Chestnut).

That continues to be true in The Best Man: The Final Chapters, the limited series based on the popular film franchise. Lance is thriving but at the same time still struggling with the death of his wife, Mia (Monica Calhoun), in 2013’s The Best Man: Holiday.

Lance no longer plays professional football and is at a crossroads in his life where he is trying to figure out his love life and what he wants to do now that he is no longer playing football while raising his children as a single parent.

Speaking exclusively with CASSIUSLife, Morris Chestnut broke down his character Lance and his choices in The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

“I can say, I think at the end of the final episode of this, I think they will see, because in the very beginning he has a challenge, but he’s going to be hit with even a more difficult challenge towards the end,” Chestnut begins.

Lance’s Journey In The Best Man: The Final Chapters Could Be A Teachable Moment For Black Men

He adds, “I think by the end of it, I think he will be an example of how to overcome some beliefs which may not be…If you have certain beliefs that could be detrimental to your friends or family, he shows people how to overcome that to still accept certain things. That’s the best way I can put it without giving away too much.” You can witness Lance’s journey for yourself now. The Best Man: The Final Chapters is streaming now on Peacock.Photo: Peacock / The Best Man: The Final Chapters

EXCLUSIVE: Morris Chestnut Explains How Lance’s Journey In ‘The Best Man’ Will Help Black Men Overcome “Certain Detrimental Beliefs” was originally published on cassiuslife.com