GloRilla is getting backlash from social media after posting an ad for $550 a week for a personal assistant.
In the original posting, the rapper’s personal assistant is expected to be able to carry out duties like organizing meals, travel accompaniment, grocery shopping, handling her calendar, and other assistant duties. Social media went into an uproar after seeing the pay and felt like the rapper was not paying the adequate amount.
She later responded to the reasoning for the pay in a video stating that she will be basically paying for everything else.
Along with listing GloRilla also commented she prefers “somebody with no kids.”
Is this role fair?
RELATED NEWS:
Fans Believe Rapper Glorilla Is The Daughter Of This Beloved Sitcom Couple
Do Artists Have The Right To Complain About GRAMMY Nominations?
Is This Wrong? GloRilla Will Pay $550 Weekly Salary For Personal Assistant was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com