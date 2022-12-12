Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor, a Political Scientist will discuss Black-led Democracy in 2023. Dr. Taylor will preview the next generation of younger politicians, including Hakeem Jeffries & potential new “Squad” Members. Dr. Taylor will also look at the Georgia Senate Race and its implications for Black voters.
Dr. James Taylor l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com