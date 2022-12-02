Cardi B Flaunts A Curve-Hugging Mesh Jumpsuit During Miami Art Basel

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Cardi B and her hubby Offset were spotted walking about Miami in their finest fashionable attire in honor of the city’s annual Art Basel festival.

The 29-year-old mother of two was all smiles as she partied the night away at the city’s world-renowned E11EVEN club wearing a curve-hugging mesh jumpsuit. Cardi paired the unique look with a bulky silver chain and matching studs. The “Up” rapper topped the ensemble off with Black heels.

For hair and makeup, the Grammy winner wore her auburn hair parted straight down and slayed her edges for some added flare. She complimented the look with natural makeup and a peachy lip.

Offset kept things simple. The Migos rapper rocked a pair of khakis and a vest along with a bold layered silver chain to the club.

Before partying the night away on the dancefloor, Offset performed for crowd-goers at the packed club.

“We’re doing this for my brother,” the 30-year-old rapper told the crowd before launching into hits including “Bad and Boujee” and “Clout,” PEOPLE reported.

Cardi and Offset’s appearance comes one month after the death of Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper, who was Offset’s cousin and Migos groupmate, was fatally shot in Houston on Nov. 1. Authorities are still searching for the suspects responsible for the star’s death.

Last week, Cardi opened up about the rapper’s untimely passing on Twitter Spaces, telling fans that she and Offset have been trying to live life normally since Takeoff’s shooting. But “deep down inside” their hearts are still “heavy” over the loss of the talented rapper.

“The internet is so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel and what muthaf***** really been going through, ya’ll will start saying Oh, ‘sympathy oh sympathy.’ We don’t want sympathy. We ain’t no charity case,” the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker continued.

“But no lie. I have been feeling so hopeless, trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile. F***king seeing him randomly cry. Seeing him trying to distract his mind completely. F***king schedule been changing, trying to keep up with work. After everything that we’ve been going through these past couple of weeks,” she added.

She also issued a stern warning to internet trolls who have been using the unfortunate incident to gain “clout.”

