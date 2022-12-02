Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online.

Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”

“When you create music, I think you create it because, first of all, you have something to share, and then you want people to feel it,” she explained. “So when these little girls and boys and grown folks sing ‘Girl on Fire’ with so much conviction and so much love, it reminds them that they are powerful, they are possible, they are on fire.’

“In a way it’s one of the best things I ever did,” Keys said of the song. “And I had no idea it would have that effect for so many people—but that it does, that makes me feel not only powerful but humble.”

Gabby received a slew of praises in the comments of her daughter’s video, with one Instagram user writing “Kaav is a natural born Star!”

Another said, “All she needs is her stage name and she’s ready to take over the karaoke scene”.

A third noted that the child has “Main character energy”.

“She looks like her Daddy but she has her Mommy personality,” added another fan.

“The takeover is near. Kaavia James is cooking. Cant wait to see her do the darn thing,” wrote one IG user.

Watch Kaavia’s Alicia Keys moment via the Instagram video above.

