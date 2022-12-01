HomeArts & Entertainment

Peacock Drops Official Trailer for ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ | Watch

Get a preview of what’s to come via the trailer for the hotly anticipated new series below.

TJ FV 2023 Banner
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

The Best Man

*Peacock has released the official trailer for “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” which is set to debut on the streamer on December 22.

Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance, per the official news release.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The film sees the return of many of the stars of the original 1999 film, including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina HallTerrence HowardSanaa LathanNia Long and Harold Perrineau.

Get a preview of what’s to come via the trailer for the hotly anticipated new series below.

Nicole Ari ParkerRon CanadaBrandon Victor DixonMichael Genet, Yvonne PearsonAaron SerotskyTerrence TerrellTobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways are also set to join as recurring characters.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

“We’re excited to reunite this beloved cast for a limited series run of The Best Man for Peacock,” Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, previously said in a statement. “With a powerhouse duo like Malcolm and Dayna at the helm, fans will fall in love with our favorite group of friends all over again.”

“This limited series will expand on the themes established in The Best Man franchise – love, friendship, faith, forgiveness, and personal growth – all filtered through a beautifully Black lens. Much like it was on my previous series Insecure, friendship as foundation is also a core theme,” said Executive Producer/Co-Showrunner Dayna Lynne North of Loud Sis Productions, per the news release from last week.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

7 Black Movie Prequels We’d Love To See Get Made
Portrait Of Kid 'N' Play
7 photos

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The Best Man , The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Close