Future “712PM,” Westside Gunn ft. Black Star “Peppas” & More | Daily Visuals

It’s been seven months since Future dropped his last LP, I Never Liked You but the Toxic King isn’t done giving y’all videos from the album and today gets an assist from another huge name in Hip-Hop.

Coming through with some new visuals to “712PM,” Future taps Travis Scott to direct his latest video and in it the breaker of women’s worlds gets all in his celebrity complete with mink furs, ice on his shirtless chest, and having strippers work the pole on a patch of grass out in the middle of nowehere.If it rains it’s really gonna rain on them.

Back in NY, Westside Gunn links up with some Brooklyn legends and for his clip to “Peppas” hits the block with Black Star and drops off bars with Mos Def and Talib Kweli. This is the collaboration we didn’t know we wanted but glad we got it.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Metro Boomin, Desiigner, and more.

FUTURE – “712PM”

WESTSIDE GUNN FT. BLACK STAR – “PEPPAS”

METRO BOOMIN – “HEROES & WILLAINS”

DESIIGNER – “MY BRODIE”

POPCAAN FT. TONI-ANN SINGH – “NEXT TO ME”

TECH N9NE FT. X-RAIDED, GARRETT RAFF & SIMEON – “STILL RIGHT HERE”

DUSTY LOCANE & TATA – “WRAP EM UP”

SOFAYGO – “GOIN BACK”

CHANNEL TRES – “6AM”

