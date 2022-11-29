Baltimore Uber Riders Targeted In Recent Robberies & Assaults

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

This a reminder for local rideshare users to remain vigilant as Baltimore uber riders have become a recent target.

Police are investigating several reports of people posing as Uber drivers assaulting and robbing customers.

According to reports, the latest incident happened Sunday, just before 1:30 am outside Horseshoe Casino. Authorities say a man picked up what he thought was an Uber from the valet area.

Shortly after taking the victim in the wrong direction, the driver reportedly pulled over in the 1600 block of Bayard Street.

The victim stated that a second car pulled up from behind with between five and six armed assailants.

They allegedly ordered the victim out of the car and demanded his cell phone before striking him multiple times in the face.

Police confirmed they are investigating other similar incidents throughout the City.

