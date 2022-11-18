Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For November 18th, 2022

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Georgia Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of November 18th, 2022.

Aries: Never go on a camping trip with a man who has never camped.

Taurus: Time to cut the nose hair. If people are mistaking it for nose rings

Gemini: Your boss feels that you should never make a mistake yet. He makes mistakes all the time.

Cancer: Time to lose the dreads when your hairline is starting to recede. And you have like four strands left.

Leo: your new girl just came to bed wearing the sexiest Teddy. Yeah, Unfortunately, she insists on keeping her bonnet on.

Virgo: Do not let your children spend any more quality time with their uncle if they come back from the mall with extremely expensive items.

Libra: Why are you at the grocery store arguing with the manager about the fact that there are no pre-cleaned chitlins available?

Scorpio: Stop calling people after you’ve had a few drinks trying to solve the world’s problems.

Sagittarius: If your driver’s ed teacher can’t parallel park, you go fail your driving test.

Capricorn: Your new man may not be authentic. If his name is Mohammed Aziz and he’s Catholic

Aquarius: Stop complaining about the size of your man’s privates. Maybe it’s the size of your privates.

Pisces: Why are you sweating, filling out a job application? Just tell the truth.