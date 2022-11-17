Twitter 2.No!: Elon Musk Emails Twitter Employees Ultimatum To Get With New “Hardcore” Platform Or Leave

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Since Elon Musk officially closed the deal to purchase Twitter, he has laid off a number of executives, watched his newly acquired platform suffer a “massive drop in revenue,” and watched racial slur usage on Twitter rise like Confederate flags at a MAGA potluck. Now, Phony Stark aka Lex Loser aka Apartheid Vader has issued an ultimatum to Twitter employees warning them to commit to a new “hardcore” Twitter or they can leave the company with severance pay.

Now, Musk is being dragged up and down the platform he bought last month as people do not appear to be too excited about “Twitter 2.0.”

From the Washington Post:

Twitter is shifting to an engineer-driven operation — one that “will need to be extremely hardcore” going forward, according to the midnight email, which was obtained by The Washington Post. Employees were asked to click an icon and respond by Thursday if they wanted to stay.

“This will mean working long hours at high intensity,” he said. “Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

By mid-Wednesday, members of Twitter’s Trust and Safety team — who are responsible for keeping hate speech and misinformation off the site — were discussing a mass resignation, according to three current employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

One can only assume Musk was surprised to find Twitter employees might not have been thrilled about receiving an email from their new boss that essentially said, “I’m going to fix what isn’t broken by making you work more vigorously for longer hours for no specified reason and if you don’t like it you can bounce.”

It’s worth mentioning that this email from Musk, who, according to the Post, had already given half of the 7,500 employees who were at Twitter pink slips, came shortly after he, for whatever reason, decided to change how blue checks work on the platform. (I hear they now indicate that you are an honorary Crip. I’m joking, but, at this point, anything is believable.)

More from the Post:

The email came just a few hours after Musk tweeted he was tabling Twitter’s Blue Verified, his first major product since taking over last month as Twitter’s owner and chief executive, while the company sorts out issues with the feature following a botched rollout. Inside Twitter, staffers are using the additional time to conduct a postmortem on the launch, trying to understand why impersonations of high-profile individuals and brands spiraled out of control, according to a person with knowledge of the internal discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

It’s starting to appear that Twitter might be one of the worst places in the world to work right now. Maybe Musk’s ultimatum isn’t the threat he thinks it is.

