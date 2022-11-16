Sybil Wilks ‘What You Need To Know’ Karen Bass Makes Gains in L.A., How We Voted in 2022 Midterms & Deadly Year for Trans People

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

1. Karen Bass Inches Closer to Historic Win

What You Need to Know

As the state of Georgia prepares for a runoff election in a U.S. Senate race, residents of the City of Angels are awaiting the results of votes cast over a week ago in the mayoral race. U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass currently leads in the race to become mayor of Los Angeles. Many polls and political observers were predicting a win for the former Republican Caruso, especially if the race came down to the front-burner issues of crime and homelessness. The Los Angeles Times reported an updated vote tally showing the congresswoman leading the real estate developer by more than four points, one week after voting ended.

2. How We Voted in 2022 Midterms

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY

What You Need to Know:

The Wall Street Journal analyzed data from the Associated Press, which surveys 115,000 voters and counting. This survey data attempts to dissect how we voted, and what core issues made us vote one way or the other. As more voters weigh in on their survey, the Journal will continue to update the data in the coming weeks.

Hispanic and Black voters continued to vote solidly for Democrats, however, there has been a shift in the Republicans’ favor since 2018. Younger Black voters moved a substantial 22 percentage points toward Republicans in 2022.

3. Veterans Home COVID-19 Outbreak Results in $58M Settlement

What You Need to Know:

A federal judge has approved a nearly $58 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed in response to the deaths of dozens of veterans who contracted COVID-19 at a Massachusetts veterans home.

“It was with heavy hearts that we got to the finish line on this case,” Michael Aleo, an attorney for the plaintiffs said Tuesday, the day after the settlement was approved by a judge in U.S. District Court in Springfield.

The coronavirus outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke in the spring of 2020 was one of the deadliest outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the U.S.

4. 2021 Was the Deadliest Year for Trans People

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY

What You Need to Know:

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer civil rights organization, has named 2021 the deadliest year for trans people.

At least 45 people have been murdered, “least” because often stories go unreported or misreported. In the first 6 months of 2022, we have already seen 32 fatalities.

5. Black and Missing: Deisha Dickenson

What You Need to Know:

Deisha Dickenson has been missing from Lantana, FL since November 8. The 31-year-old was last seen near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes, and yellow socks.

Anyone with information on Deisha’s disappearance should go to the Black and Missing Foundation website.

