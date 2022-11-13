Lori Harvey Is Stunning In Off White Look

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene earlier at the Baby 2 Baby gala this weekend giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute Off White look that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable look, the starlet took her style game to the next level when she made an appearance at the gala donning an all white look from Off White. For her appearance, the social media influencer wore the white look from the designer brand to perfeciton which she paired with a white hood and white sleeves. She accessorized her look with minimal jewelry including diamond bracelets and rings.

As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs covered up in the white hood with only a curly piece peaking out from the side. Taking to the platform, the entrepreneur shared an IG Photo carousel of her fashionable look where she captioned the photo set, “Had the pleasure of attending the @baby2baby Gala last night and wow what an incredible evening for an even more incredible cause. So glad I could be a part of it ”

Check out the fashionable look below.

Miss Harvey just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks because all of her fits are absolutely top notch, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look for the Baby 2 Baby gala? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

Lori Harvey Is Stunning In Off White Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com