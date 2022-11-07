Vote: There’s Still Time To Register To Vote On Site in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If you haven’t registered to vote yet ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, there’s still time to make your voice heard in the DMV.

Here’s how to finagle same-day voter registration in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

Washington, D.C.

Who can same-day register?

If you’re unsure whether you’re currently registered to vote in DC, you may check the status of your registration on the Check Your Voter Registration Status page

If you miss the deadline to vote, Same-Day Registration is available at Vote Centers on Election Day.

In order to complete Same-Day Registration on Election Day, you will need to complete a Voter Registration Application, swear or affirm that you are qualified to vote, and provide valid proof of residence. Go here.

How do I find my polling place?

You can your polling location here.

Maryland

Who can same-day register?

Any person qualified to register to vote is eligible. Check your registration status here.

Where do I same-day register?

You can register on election day. Go to your assigned election day polling place and bring a document that proves where you live.

To prove where you live, bring your MVA-issued license, ID card, or change of address card, or your paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or another government document with your name and new address.

How do I find my polling place?

You can your polling location here.

Virginia

Who can same-day register?

Any person qualified to register to vote is eligible. However, if you are already registered in a different locality and seeking to update your registration, you may be eligible to cast a non-provisional ballot, rather than the provisional ballot used for same-day registration.

Where do I same-day register?

You may same-day register on Election Day, you must go to the polling place for the precinct in which you reside.

How do I find my polling place?

You can your polling location here.

