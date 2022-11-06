Voting – A Motivational Moment

The Motivational Moment during Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins encourages the listener to get motivated for whatever they may face during the week. In this Motivational Moment, Reverend Ron Harrison talks about the importance of voting.

Reverend Ron reminds us that our forefathers sacrificed so much so that we would have the right to vote. They faced violent mobs, hostile police, vicious dogs, the threat of arrest, brutal beatings and even death for daring to demand voting rights. Don’t insult their memory and the movement they stood for by not exercising your right to vote. Let your voice be heard. VOTE!

Take a listen!

