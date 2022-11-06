Quinta Brunson Shines In A Blue Gown At LACMA Gala

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Quinta Brunson was recently spotted on the ‘Gram giving us style goals in a blue Rani Zakhem Couture ensemble that we love!

Taking to the platform, the starlet wore the designer look to perfection and gave us fashion envy in the process. Styled by Bryon Javar, the Abbot Elementary star wore the princess dress to the LACMA Gala and looked like royalty in the strapless dress that featured a long trail. The starlet paired the look with minimal jewelry, donning small earrings and sheer black gloves. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a slicked back style that was parted over to one side and served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her ensemble, sharing a photo set from her night out with the caption, “LACMA art + film gala

Dress: @ranizakhem

Jewelry: @jaredlehrjewelry

Hair: @alexander_armand

Mua: @reneeloizmakeup

Styling: @bryonjavar”

Check it out below.

Per usual, Quinta and Bryon are a styling match made in heaven and we’re just loving this adorable look on the actress! We love seeing her out and about living her best life and of course, doing it in style!

Beauties, what do you think about Quinta Brunson’s designer ensemble? Did she nail it for the gala?

Quinta Brunson Shines In A Blue Gown At LACMA Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com