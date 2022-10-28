Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lala is opening up about her divorce from Carmelo Anthony and what led to their downfall.

The media maven and actress shared that once her ex-husband was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks in 2011, that was the “start” of the end for the couple.

“I’m from New York so being here is nothing new. When we lived here under all of that, that’s when things became complicated,” she explained “Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage.”

“It is really hard. That’s not the only reason things didn’t work out, but things got tough with New York, just constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing.”

Though the marriage crumbled she made sure to share that it wasn’t all bad and they are able to co-parent today.

Lala filed for divorce from Carmelo in 2021 due to irreconcilable differences. They share a 15-year-old son, Kiyan.

Lala Says Carmelo’s Trade To New York Led To The Downfall Of Their Marriage was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com