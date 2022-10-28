Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The University of Houston’s Dr. Gerald Horne will examine the elections in the UK and Brazil. Dr. Horne will also discuss the Peace talks in Ethiopia, the LA Sheriff accusing Black men of anti-Asian violence, Kanye, The world series, and more. Before Dr. Horne, Historian Dr. Walter Williams outlines the five steps for Black Liberation.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Dr. Gerald Horne & Dr. Walter Williams l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com