Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Dover Street Market Ginza will celebrate ten years this month with a special offering. They are set to sell select pieces from Virgil Abloh’s stint at Louis Vuitton.

As per Hypebeast, the iconic retailer is turning 10 years old this week. On Saturday, October 29, from 12:00-20:00, Dover Street Market Ginza will commemorate the occasion with a series of product launches and installations at their store. Included in this programming is a very unique rollout of some of the Chicago, Illinois native’s most iconic pieces he curated at the French Maison. The Toyko-based merchant is working with Louis Vuitton for the event.

According to the lifestyle publication, the “exhibit will provide an up-close look at a total of eight ensembles that span Abloh’s nearly four years at Louis Vuitton along with a selection of custom and archival designs.” But what will actually be showcased is still a mystery as Hypebeast states that “Louis Vuitton nor DSM Ginza have confirmed which exact looks will be on display.”

This is not the first time the retailer has worked with the creative. Back in 2017, they were one of the very few stores that were able to sell his groundbreaking “Nike x OFF-WHITE “The Ten” Complete Collection.”

Below you can find the information on the 10th-anniversary programming, just in case you are in Tokyo in the very near future.

Address: Ginza Komatsu Building West Building, 6-9-5 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Exhibition period: Saturday, October 29 to Tuesday, November 15

Opening hours: 11:00-20:00 *Open from 12:00 only on Saturday, October 29

Louis Vuitton’s Digging Into Archives to Release Virgil Abloh-Designed Pieces was originally published on cassiuslife.com