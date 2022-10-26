Malik Shabazz & M’Bebe Isangi l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Founder of The Black Lawyers for Justice, Malik Shabazz, will discuss the backlash Kanye West is facing. Attorney Malik will also talk about the Mid-term elections and some of the cases he’s working on. Before Attorney Malik, author M’Bebe Isangi explains why many of us need Financial Therapy.

