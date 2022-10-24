podcast category header logo 2021
Chairman Fred Hampton, Sister Cassandra & Financial Expert JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show

Chairman Fred Hampton will discuss the ongoing shootings in our community. The Chairman will be joined by Sister Cassandra, they’ll explain The Free Trial Fairness Act. Before  Chairman Fred & Sister Cassandra, Financial Expert JB Bryan on some of the financial moves we should be making as we approach the end of the year.

