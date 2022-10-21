Courtnie Delivers Melodic Dance Track “Lifted” Encouraging Us To Hold Onto The Good Times

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Singer and songwriter Courtnie delivers her dreamy, melodic track “Lifted.” The NY-based powerhouse singer is happy to share new music and a special visual, invoking a happiness that is sure to get fans off their feet. Check out the fun video inside.

The upbeat, vibey single, written by Courtnie, is light and fun, and pushes fans to get up on their feet and dance. In the hook, Courtnie’s energy erupts repeating, “I’m lifted ‘til this feeling stays.” There’s a breakdown at the end that sends fans into an exciting dance moment that’s clearly fit for your next function.

Courtnie shares with us that she wanted to write a song that celebrated the good moments we wish we could hold onto forever. Like driving down the PCH in Los Angeles, which the singer talks about in her new single. If you have ever experienced driving down the PCH, you know just how liberating and wondrous it can be.

She wanted to capture the feeling of true happiness. It’s as if Courtnie begs the question, “have you felt high off the good energy surrounding you?”

The official “Lifted” video captures that essence flawlessly. Courtnie is pictured with her girlfriends having the most perfect day on the coast of California, riding around in a bright yellow jeep with the top down. How cute!

Courtnie prides herself on working with Black women directors and the latest visual is no different. The Noel Spiva-directed video highlights Courtnie and her girls in the cutest, most authentic way. The video is also produced by Slug Global, a Black-women owned creative agency. The cherry on top may be the glimpses of Black owned designer handbags from Brandon Blackwood.

Let’s hold onto the good moments for as long as we possibly can! Check out Courtnie’s latest single and music video “Lifted” below.

