Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Coco Austin is getting judged for her parenting skills yet again.

Social media was in a frenzy when Ice-T’s wife shared that she still bathes their 6-year-old daughter Chanel in the kitchen sink.

“Everything I do, people have got to say something about it,” Coco told Page Six on Oct. 11. “But now it’s kinda weird to other people. Like, really? If you are a mom you have bathed your child in the sink.”

Coco explained in the video that the “sink is easiest when you have to be fast” and the two were getting ready for a fashion show.

SEE: Motherly Bond: Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds Her 5-Year-Old Daughter

Coco was upset went she found out she went viral for giving Chanel a bath in the sink.

“People, you gotta know by now that I’m an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!” she tweeted.

Last year she also received judgment online when she revealed she still breastfed Chanel at 5 years old.

LATEST POSTS:

Coco Austin Explains Why She Was Bathing Her 6-Year-Old Daughter In The Kitchen Sink was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com