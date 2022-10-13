Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s unfortunate that this Washington Commanders saga still hasn’t been put to rest. ESPN reports that, Washington Commanders owner Dan “Snyder recently told a close associate that he has gathered enough secrets to “blow up” several NFL owners, the league office and even commissioner Roger Goodell.” This comes as a defensive method for Snyder who is under investigation for “toxic club culture, sexual harassment” and more over his 23 years with the Washington Football franchise.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 to join our mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sources say that the NFL is aware that Snyder has claimed “to be tracking owners” but the Washington Commanders are denying these statements saying it’s “simply ridiculous and utterly false.”

source: ESPN

RELATED: NFL Announces The Washington Commanders 2022 Season Schedule

RELATED: Dwyane Haskin’s Medical Examiner Report Reveals Even More Details Surrounding His Tragic Death

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Report: Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Claims To Have Dirt On NFL Owners & NFL Commissioner That Would ‘Blow Up’ The League was originally published on woldcnews.com