New Music From Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns

“I hope you enjoy my new album, Hymns! The entire project is exactly what I prayed that it would be and I am so grateful that so many of my friends came to be a part of it.

Recorded live in Chicago, I returned to my Gospel roots. Hymns reimagine music engrained in everyone’s collective Church experience while delivering it all in a refreshing and accessible way. I pray that this album reminds us that the foundations of our Faith remain resolute and necessary for progress.

Sometimes we have to go back in order to move forward.” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Check out Tasha’s new album wherever you listen to music, and don’t forget to shop exclusive merch from Tasha on her store!

