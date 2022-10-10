VLONE Announces That They Have Parted Ways With A$AP Bari

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It seems that the staff at VLONE has had enough of A$AP Bari. The company has announced it has parted ways with him.

As per Hype Beast, the popular clothing line has announced that they are no longer in business with the Harlem, N.Y. native. Last weekend they shared an Instagram post detailing the news.

“VLONE is the stamp for creatives who stand tall, thriving on individuality, caring less about conformity that has long governed the fashion style of society. Create your own stylish rules, set your own trend, embed your own morale in which you can express yourself creatively without limitations. In the new era of VLONE, our brand will embrace distinctive creatives, who defy the norm and inspire the willing”.

The statement continued and made it clear they are now moving forward without their co-founder. “In closing, we will not partake in any irrational behavior associated or related with Jabari “Younglord” Shelton. He has no authority to style himself as “Mr. Vlone,” use or license VLONE – this behavior is contrary to our collective. LIVE VLONE DIE VLONE” the post read.

The last couple of years found Bari in a couple of controversies including pleading guilty to a sexual assault back in the United Kingdom. Most recently, he has been very critical of other A$AP Mob members. In 2020, he took to social media to say that A$AP Ferg was no longer in the collective. Back in May, he openly dissed A$AP Rocky saying “You burnt out ….” under one of Flacko’s posts and then called his new project “trash” in June

Bari has yet to respond to the VLONE announcement.

