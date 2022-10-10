Morgan State University Professor Dr. Ray Winbush will preview Putin’s threat to go nuclear against Ukraine. Dr. Winbush will also examine the Georgia political races with the GOP lining up behind Herschel Walker. In addition, Dr. Winbush will also discuss Kanye & some of the Black movies dividing the community. Before Dr. Winbush, the parents of Lt. Richard Collins. The soldier was killed by a white supremacist on a college campus. Getting us started, Ron Bethea on renewable energy.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Brittney Griner’s Wife ‘Terrified’ of What Could Happen to the WNBA Star | WATCH
- NeNe Leakes’s 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Allegedly Suffered From A Heart Attack & Stroke
- Commentary: Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Racist Tirade On Brand For Trump’s Fascist MAGA Movement
- Deloitte US Commits $1.5 Billion Toward Advancing Social Equity
- North Carolina’s Cheri Beasley Stands Firm In Her Principles At Senate Debate
Dr. Winbush, Ron Bethea & The Parents of Lt. Richard Collins l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com