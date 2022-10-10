Dr. Winbush, Ron Bethea & The Parents of Lt. Richard Collins l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Morgan State University Professor Dr. Ray Winbush will preview Putin’s threat to go nuclear against Ukraine. Dr. Winbush will also examine the Georgia political races with the GOP lining up behind Herschel Walker. In addition, Dr. Winbush will also discuss Kanye & some of the Black movies dividing the community. Before Dr. Winbush, the parents of Lt. Richard Collins. The soldier was killed by a white supremacist on a college campus. Getting us started, Ron Bethea on renewable energy.

