Venus Williams in is her fashion bag, and we’re here for it. The tennis phenomenon and style enthusiast graced the cover of Glamour UK’s October digital issue, and she looks radiant. Clad in a red Louis Vuitton top, a pink tulle Christian Siriano skirt, and extravagant Alexis Bittar earrings, our girl proves that she can serve looks AND tennis balls.

In the interview, the undeniable talent dives into the power of authenticity. She didn’t always recognize that she and her sister were different, but when they decided to lean into those differences and remain true to themselves, it led them down the road to success.

“At the time, I didn’t know that I was different and now I realise how very different I was,” Venus recalls today. “But difference is what makes the world beautiful – and I think people really can see that now, in terms of what Serena and I have accomplished in the sport, and how it’s elevated tennis, sport or even the world. So different is the only way to go.”

Glamour posted more shots of Williams from the stunning shoot to their Instagram account. In a beauty shot captured by Chrisean Rose, we can’t help but focus on the exquisite bone structure, glowing melanin, full eyebrows, and pouty lips that contribute to her striking face. While you can’t deny her beauty, the Eleven by Venus founder didn’t feel the world saw her the way she saw herself.

“I don’t think I was always considered beautiful, but it didn’t matter because what mattered was what I thought of myself. And also, I got to let my racket do the talking,” Williams said.

You can read the rest of the interview here. In the meantime, are you loving her cover shot?

Venus Williams Is A High-Fashion Goddess On The Cover Of ‘Glamour’ Magazine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com