Pear Nova Drops Its First ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Luxury Faux Nail Collection

Luxury nail care brand Pear Nova celebrates the richness and liveliness of Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER with its first collection of Layovers.

Pear Nova founder and CEO Rachel James has teamed up with Marvel to create a nail collection that captures the Wakandan essence. The collection of luxury faux nails features vibrant and exotic Wakanda-inspired designs.

James is excited about her latest nail venture as a CEO and a mother. “As a boy-Mom turned Marvel fanatic, I, like so many other people, fell in love with all the elements of Black Panther. From Wakanda’s rich culture to female governance, I was completely inspired by their world and everything in it. In creating our first collection of Layovers, I wanted to pay homage to the story that inspired so many and express the adoration I felt for Black Panther and Wakanda. I also wanted to develop a product that would make my sons proud, and I think with this collection, we’ve accomplished all of that and more,” stated James.

The Pear Nova x Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Layovers will be available for pre-sale this month. The collection features three sets, each retailing at $25.50. The three-set collection retails for $70. The sets consist of Vibranium Claws Layovers, Wakandan Tech 101 Layovers, and Rituals + Royals Layovers.

For more information or to get your sets, visit Pear Nova or Amazon.

