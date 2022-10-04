Judge Rejects Philadelphia’s Newly Enacted Gun Law

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Philadelphia’s gun control issues are still at war, and the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas isn’t helping the cause.

On Monday, Judge Joshua Roberts blocked the city of Philadelphia’s executive order that prohibits people from carrying firearms and other deadly weapons on city-operated recreation premises, including courts, playgrounds, recreation centers and pools, with some exceptions.

Judge Roberts’ decision was rooted in the idea that Philadelphia is “a creation of the state”. His seven-page opinion response essentially states that the city does not have the authority to implement laws in opposition to state laws. Judge Roberts also sourced the decision from two other reasons. The Uniform Firearms Act, which prohibits local governments from regulating possession of a firearm, and a 1996 state Supreme Court case which determined the state legislature has barred local municipalities from regulating the “ownership, possession, transfer or transportation of firearms”.

The executive order was signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell last week. The executive order came about a day after Mayor Kenney attended the funeral of Tiffany Fletcher, an employee of the Mill Creek Recreation Center in West Philadelphia who was shot and killed by a 14-year-old boy while working. The 14-year-old boy is being charged with murder.

Val Finnell, Pennsylvania director of Gun Owners of America, said in a news release that the organization is sending a message to other local leaders across the state that it will “not tolerate illegal bans, prohibitions, or restrictions on the Second Amendment” in violation of state law.

“We stopped Mayor Kenney in less than a week, and we will do the same to you,” he said.

Philadelphia reached its 400th homicide in 2022 due to gun violence last week.

That same day 11 people shot.

Judge Rejects Philadelphia’s Newly Enacted Gun Law was originally published on classixphilly.com